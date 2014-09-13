Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
PUERTO DE ANCARES Spain Alberto Contador was poised to win the Tour of Spain for the third time after taking the penultimate 20th stage with a late surge on Saturday.
The Spaniard, who prevailed on the Vuelta in 2008 and 2012, controlled his rivals in the final ascent and struck with just over one kilometre left to counter Britain's Chris Froome.
The Team Sky rider had set the pace in the climb to Puerto de Ancares to defend his second place overall and he was almost empty when Contador attacked, finishing about 16 seconds behind according to provisional results.
Spain's Alejandro Valverde retained third place overall by taking third place at the end of the 185.7-km ride from Santo Estevo de Ribas de Sil.
The top three are unlikely to change after Sunday's final stage, a 9.7-km individual time trial around Santiago de Compostella.
At the base of the 12.7-km final ascent - at an average gradient of 8.7 per cent - Pole Przemyslaw Niemiec of Poland was on his own with a 30-second advantage over the peloton.
He was quickly swallowed up and Joaquim Rodriguez, fourth overall and hoping for a podium finish on Sunday, attacked with just under 9 km left.
His podium spot threatened, Valverde went to try and bridge the gap with a trio of Froome, Contador and Italian Fabio Aru just behind him.
Also feeling Rodriguez's threat, Froome had to work to control the Spaniard's lead while Contador was happy to just stay on his wheel.
But Froome's acceleration hurt everyone and Valverde was dropped.
Froome and Contador reeled in Rodriguez 5.5 km from the line with 'Purito' cracking about one kilometre further up and being passed by Valverde.
Tinkoff-Saxo rider Contador leads Froome by one minute 37 seconds overall and Valverde (Movistar) by 2:35.
Both Contador and Froome are taking part in the Vuelta after crashing out separately from the Tour de France last July.
(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
Elena Vesnina denied Venus Williams another comeback win, while Kristina Mladenovic roared back from a set and a break down to beat Caroline Wozniacki on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
RANCHI, India Injured India captain Virat Kohli did not come out to field when the second day's play in the third test against Australia began on Friday.