Sky Procycling's Chris Froome celebrates after taking the overall lead after the tenth stage of the Tour of Spain ''La Vuelta'' cycling race in Salamanca August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

MONFORTE DE LEMOS, Spain Leading the Tour of Spain is proof that Chris Froome has at last overcome an unusual illness which blighted his career for two years, the rider said on Tuesday.

The Kenyan-born Briton had been suffering from a rare parasitical infection called bilharza.

"It feeds off red blood cells which is obviously not ideal for an athlete," Froome told reporters on a Vuelta rest day.

"But after some treatment following the Tour of Switzerland in June I think where I am now shows I've finally got the better of it," he added at Team Sky's hotel on a hilltop monastery in a remote corner of the province of Galicia.

"At the same time, in the last year I've learned how to be more consistent and not to be so careless with my energy. That's made a difference too," said Froome.

With just one win, a stage of the Tour of the Cape, to his name, the 26-year-old was suddenly flung into the limelight after finishing second in Monday's 10th stage, a 47-km individual time trial in Salamanca.

Froome now leads Dane Jakob Fuglsang by 12 seconds overall while team mate and compatriot Bradley Wiggins is third, a further eight seconds adrift.

The race leader said Sky had not yet had time to discuss tactics for the next few days.

GOOD POSITION

"With two of us so high up overall we've got two cards to play," said Froome. "It's a good position to be in."

The Briton took time out to remember Team Sky assistant Txema Gonzalez who died during the 2010 Tour of Spain because of a severe bacterial infection.

"If he was here he'd be smiling from ear to ear," Froome said. "It's an honour to be leading here with Txema in mind."

Team leader Wiggins said he was delighted to be in such a strong position.

"Some people have the impression that I did a bad time trial yesterday," Wiggins told Reuters referring to his third-place finish. "But if you look at what I did and how much time I gained on the other contenders it was a fantastic ride.

"With the exception of Chris, who is in the form of his life, if you take him out of the equation compared with the rest I did really well.

"Considering the awful start we had in Benidorm (where Sky were third last in the opening team time trial) we couldn't be in a better position and there's everything to play for."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)