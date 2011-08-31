Sky Procycling Team's Bradley Wiggins (R) and Christopher Froome of Britain cycles during the 11th stage of the Tour of Spain ''La Vuelta'' cycling race between Verin and Estacion de Montana Manzaneda August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

MANZANEDA, Spain Experienced French climber David Moncoutie claimed his fourth Tour of Spain stage win in four years on Wednesday while Bradley Wiggins took over as race leader.

Unbeaten in the King of the Mountains competition in the Vuelta since 2008, the 36-year-old Moncoutie raced clear with 12-km to go in the summit finish to Stage 11.

Benat Intxausti crossed the line in second place, 78 seconds back, and fellow Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez finished third.

"This was a stage I had marked with a cross in the route book ever since the race began," Cofidis rider Moncoutie told reporters after the 167-km leg.

"I can't say if I'll win the King of the Mountains competition, there's guys like Martin who are pushing hard this year. But I'll do my best to get a fourth title."

Overnight leader Chris Froome dropped down to second overall after slipping back 3-km from the summit.

Wiggins is now seven seconds ahead of Sky team mate Froome. Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali of Italy is third, a further four seconds adrift.

BAD CRASH

"I didn't really expect to be in this position, coming here off such a bad crash," said Wiggins referring to the broken collarbone he sustained in last month's Tour de France.

"Now it's like a dream. I'm leading the Vuelta and that's after a terrible start in Benidorm in the opening time trial."

"There are two or three difficult mountain stages that will decide this Vuelta, there are time bonuses as well and it's not over at all," said Wiggins. "But I'll give it 100 percent to take this lead all the way to Madrid."

He heaped praise on Froome who unexpectedly took the race lead in Monday's time trial in Salamanca.

"Chris rode 100 percent for me today, he rode a fantastic race for me and that's what has made the team so special in this race," said Wiggins.

The Tour of Spain ends in Madrid on September 11.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)