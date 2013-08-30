Omega Pharma-Quickstep team rider Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic climbs a hill during the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup race in Heusden-Zolder in this December 26, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

MAIRENA DEL ALJARAFE, Spain Czech Zdenek Stybar claimed a hardfought victory following a duel with world champion Philippe Gilbert in stage seven of the Tour of Spain on Friday, while Italy's Vincenzo Nibali held on to the overall lead.

Belgium's Gilbert finished a narrow second to the Omega Pharma Quick Step rider at the finish at Mairena del Aljarafe, with Germany's Robert Wagner leading the bunch a second later in third.

After three bunch stages, on Saturday the race returns to hillier terrain, with a summit finish at Altas de Penas Blancas. The race finishes on September 15 in Madrid.

(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham, editing by Pritha Sarkar)