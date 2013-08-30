Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
MAIRENA DEL ALJARAFE, Spain Czech Zdenek Stybar claimed a hardfought victory following a duel with world champion Philippe Gilbert in stage seven of the Tour of Spain on Friday, while Italy's Vincenzo Nibali held on to the overall lead.
Belgium's Gilbert finished a narrow second to the Omega Pharma Quick Step rider at the finish at Mairena del Aljarafe, with Germany's Robert Wagner leading the bunch a second later in third.
After three bunch stages, on Saturday the race returns to hillier terrain, with a summit finish at Altas de Penas Blancas. The race finishes on September 15 in Madrid.
(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.