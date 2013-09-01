VALDEPENAS DE JAEN, Spain Spaniard Dani Moreno won stage nine of the Tour of Spain on Sunday with a solo victory that moved him into the overall lead.

Moreno, a rider with the Russian Katusha team, broke away with around 800 metres to go on the final short but very steep ascent to Valdepenas de Jaen to finish ahead of compatriots Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez.

After taking his second stage win of the race, Moreno went to the top of the overall standings with Ireland's Nicolas Roche second and Italy's Vincenzo Nibali third.

The race finishes in Madrid on September 15.

(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Editing by Sonia Oxley)