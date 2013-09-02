ALTO DE HAZALLANAS, Spain American Chris Horner regained the overall lead in the Tour of Spain on Monday after a solo victory in stage 10, a summit finish at Hazallanas.

Horner attacked 4.5 kilometres from the summit, leaving Italy's Vincenzo Nibali to come home second in the race's third straight summit finish, around 48 seconds back.

Spain's Alejandro Valverde was third.

