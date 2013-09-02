London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
ALTO DE HAZALLANAS, Spain American Chris Horner regained the overall lead in the Tour of Spain on Monday after a solo victory in stage 10, a summit finish at Hazallanas.
Horner attacked 4.5 kilometres from the summit, leaving Italy's Vincenzo Nibali to come home second in the race's third straight summit finish, around 48 seconds back.
Spain's Alejandro Valverde was third.
(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; editing by Justin Palmer)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.