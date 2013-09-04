Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
TARAZONA, Spain Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland won stage 11 of the Tour of Spain cycle race on Wednesday, a 38.8-kilometre time trial, and Italy's Vincenzo Nibali moved into the overall lead.
Former world and Olympic time trial champion Cancellara finished ahead of Germany's Tony Martin on the hilly individual time trial starting and finishing in Tarazona, with Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo third and Nibali fourth.
Nibali regained the overall lead he had held earlier in the race, with Ireland's Nicolas Roche second.
The race finishes on September 15 in Madrid.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic would not change a thing about the club's topsy-turvy campaign, saying both he and his players were stronger for the "priceless" experience.