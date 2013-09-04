RadioShack Leopard team rider Switzerland's Fabian Cancellara celebrates on the podium after he won the 111th Paris-Roubaix cycling race in Roubaix, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

TARAZONA, Spain Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland won stage 11 of the Tour of Spain cycle race on Wednesday, a 38.8-kilometre time trial, and Italy's Vincenzo Nibali moved into the overall lead.

Former world and Olympic time trial champion Cancellara finished ahead of Germany's Tony Martin on the hilly individual time trial starting and finishing in Tarazona, with Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo third and Nibali fourth.

Nibali regained the overall lead he had held earlier in the race, with Ireland's Nicolas Roche second.

The race finishes on September 15 in Madrid.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)