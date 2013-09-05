World Champion Philippe Gilbert of team BMC Racing cycles during the Belgium championship elite men's cycling race in La Roche en Ardenne, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

TARRAGONA, Spain World champion Philippe Gilbert of Belgium won Stage 12 of the Tour of Spain on Thursday and Italy's Vincenzo Nibali retained the overall lead.

Gilbert attacked in the last 250 metres to outpower Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen with Argentina's Maximiliano Richeze leading the bunch in for third.

As Gilbert celebrated his first victory of the year, Italy's Vincenzo Nibali remained in the overall lead for a second successive day ahead of Ireland's Nicolas Roche and Spain's Alejandro Valverde.

The Vuelta finishes in Madrid on September 15.

(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham, editing by Ed Osmond)