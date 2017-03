CASTELLDEFELS, Spain France's Warren Barguil took a solo win on stage 13 of the Tour of Spain on Friday and Vincenzo Nibali of Italy remained the overall leader.

Italy's Rinaldo Nocentini finished second on the hilly 169-km stage from Valls to Castelldefels seven seconds back, with Dutchman Bauke Mollema in third.

Nibali heads Ireland's Nicolas Roche by 31 seconds in the overall standings and Spain's Alejandro Valverde is third.

The Tour of Spain finishes in Madrid on September 15.

