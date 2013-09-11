Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BURGOS, Spain (Reuters), Sept 11 - Dutchman Bauke Mollema broke away from a group of around 40 riders with less than 500 metres to the finish to win stage 17 of the Tour of Spain, while Italy's Vincenzo Nibali held on to the overall lead on Wednesday.
Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen led in the pack for second, with Argentina's Maximiliano Richeze third.
In the overall standings, American Chris Horner and Spain's Alejandro Valverde trail Nibali in second and third place respectively.
The Tour of Spain finishes on Sunday in Madrid.
(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.