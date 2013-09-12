Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
PENA CABARGA, Spain Belarus rider Vasil Kiryienka took a solo win on stage 18's summit finish of Pena Cabarga in the Tour of Spain on Thursday, while Italian Vincenzo Nibali had his overall lead cut to just three seconds.
Denmark's Chris Anker Sorensen finished second behind Kiryienka with Australian Adam Hansen in third.
Nibali lost time to American Chris Horner in the overall standings with Spain's Alejandro Valverde third, 1:09 adrift of the Italian.
The Tour of Spain ends on Sunday in Madrid.
(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Editing by Alison Wildey)
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.