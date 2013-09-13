Katusha Team rider and leader of the race Joaquim ''Purito'' Rodriguez of Spain celebrates after the fifth stage of the Tour of Spain ''La Vuelta'' cycling race in Logrono August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

ALTO DE NARANCO, Spain Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez won Stage 19 of the Tour of Spain on Friday and American Chris Horner took the overall lead from Italy's Vincenzo Nibali with two days of the race left.

Rodriguez attacked in the final kilometre to take a solo victory at the summit finish of Alto de Naranco, with Italy's Diego Ulissi second and Spain's Dani Moreno third.

Horner came fifth to gain around six seconds on Nibali, who finished ninth, as the bunch of favourites split up near the summit.

Spain's Alejandro Valverde remained third overall.

The race finishes on Sunday in Madrid.

(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham, Editing by Ed Osmond)