SIERRA NEVADA, Spain Aug 23 Spain's Dani Moreno took a solo victory in stage four of the Tour of Spain on Tuesday at the race's first major summit finish, while Frenchman Sylvain Chavanel became the new overall leader.

Second behind the Katusha rider on the 170.2 kilometre mountainous stage was Denmark's Chris Sorensen with Ireland's Dan Martin in third.

Moreno and Sorensen attacked from a group of around 20 favourites about four kilometres from the finish, situated more than 2,100 metres above sea level.

Leading Spanish favourite Igor Anton lost over a minute on the other contenders during the stage which finished at Sierra Nevada.

The Tour of Spain finishes on September 11 in Madrid.

