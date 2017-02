PONTEVEDRA, Spain Slovakia's Peter Sagan won his second stage of the Tour of Spain in a bunch sprint on Thursday, while Bradley Wiggins remained the overall leader.

Second behind the Liquigas rider on the 12th stage from Ponteaereas to Pontevedra was Germany's John Degenkolb with Italy's Daniele Bennati coming third.

Wiggins, riding for Team Sky, stays in the lead for a second day.

The Tour of Spain finishes on September 11 in Madrid.

