QUEBEC CITY Denmark's Michael Morkov won the Challenge Sprint Pro event held as a curtain-raiser to Friday's Quebec cycling Grand Prix on Thursday.

In the final, the 2009 Madison world champion upstaged Spain's Enrique Sanzand Australia's Simon Clarke to seize the 4,200 euros (3650 pounds) cheque awarded to the winner.

"My track background helped a lot in this case. It's an exciting formula and I enjoyed it a lot," said the 26-year-old Saxo Bank rider.

The Challenge Sprint Pro was held over one kilometre in the streets of Quebec City's old town with 24 riders at the start competing in heats, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on a knock-out basis.

"I think the format really has a future. Maybe it should just be held two days before the actual race to leave time for the riders involved to recuperate," said team Astana's Clarke, himself a formed Madison specialist.

Friday's Quebec World Tour Grand Prix takes place over 201.6 kms around Quebec City.