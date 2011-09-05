Maradona given FIFA ambassadorial role
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
PARIS Tour de France runner-up Andy Schleck's team will merge with the United States-based Radioshack team, Lance Armstrong's former outfit, Leopard-Trek said Monday.
"Leopard announces that RadioShack and Nissan are joining the Leopard-Trek World Tour Team as sponsors for the 2012 and 2013 seasons," the Luxembourg team said in a statement.
"Leopard will continue to hold its existing UCI World Tour Licence. The team will be rebranded as RadioShack-Nissan-Trek Professional Cycling Team as of next year."
Leopard-Trek were created this year to help Schleck and his brother Frank in their Tour de France challenge. They finished second and third respectively behind Cadel Evans of Australia.
No details were given on who would manage the team. Radioshack were managed by Belgian Johan Bruyneel, who masterminded Armstrong's seven Tour titles and helped Spain's Alberto Contador to win the race twice, in 2007 and 2010.
Leopard-Trek were managed by Dane Brian Nygaard, a former press officer for Team Sky and Saxo Bank.
A combined total of 44 riders are under contract with Leopard and Radioshack. International Cycling Union (UCI) rules state that an elite team can have only 28 riders under contract.
MELBOURNE Kerron Clement's run in the mixed 400 metres relay at the Nitro Series would be unlikely to make his career highlights reel but he was glad to take a modest step towards London where he will bid for an unprecedented third hurdles world title.
LONDON The English Football Association was warned "the clock is ticking" after a motion of no confidence into its ability to reform itself was passed during a British Parliamentary debate on Thursday.