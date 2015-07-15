CAUTERETS, France Lance Armstrong's controversial presence on the route of the Tour de France as part of a charity ride is a non-event, yellow jersey holder Chris Froome said on Wednesday.

Armstrong, who was stripped of his seven Tour titles after admitting to doping following years of denial and bullying of those who confronted him, is taking part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' operation.

The American will join former England footballer Thomas and a team of amateurs, who are aiming to raise one million pounds ($1.57 million) for Cure Leukaemia, by cycling in two stages a day before the official peloton goes through.

Armstrong will be at the start of a ride from Muret to Rodez on Thursday while the actual Tour peloton will be in the mountains on the 12th stage going up to the Plateau de Beille.

"We definitely don't see this as him being back on the Tour," Froome told a news conference.

"You've got to look up to what Geoff Thomas is doing because as I've said earlier in the race, I support his cause. It's a cause that is close to my heart.

"I wish Geoff Thomas and the guys all the best in raising as much money as they can but as I said about Lance he's not going to ride with us, it's a non-event."

International Cycling Union (UCI) president Brian Cookson had already described Armstrong's presence on the ride as 'disrespectful'.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)