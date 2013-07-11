Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
TOURS, France Race leader Chris Froome lost another valuable team mate on the Tour de France when Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen pulled out with a shoulder injury on Thursday.
Boasson Hagen sustained a small fracture in his shoulder when he was caught in a massive pile-up towards the finish of the 12th stage.
"Edvald Boasson Hagen has been forced to abandon the Tour de France following a fractured right scapula on stage 12," Team Sky said in a statement.
""Fortunately this doesn't require surgery but Edvald will return home to Norway for further investigation and treatment."
Briton Froome, who leads the Tour by three minutes and 25 seconds from Spain's Alejandro Valverde, lost team mate Vasil Kiryienka after the second mountain stage last Sunday when the Belarussian was eliminated for missing the time cut.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
MILAN The Chinese buyers that committed to the acquisition of prized Italian soccer club AC Milan are looking to further postpone the closing of the deal, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.