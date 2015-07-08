AMIENS, France France's Nacer Bouhanni abandoned the Tour de France after crashing on Wednesday's fifth stage and being taken away in an ambulance.

The sprinter, who was targeting stage wins and possibly the green jersey for the points classification, was caught in a crash with three team mates and several other riders 18km into the 189.5km ride from Arras.

Bouhanni was the only one who could not resume racing.

"He was taken to a hospital for checks on his ribs, elbow and wrist," his Cofidis sports director Didier Rous said.

Bouhanni had sustained bruised ribs in a crash at the French national championships 10 days ago, only confirming his participation in the Tour at the last minute.

The 24-year-old has three Giro d'Italia and two Vuelta stage wins to his name.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)