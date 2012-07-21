Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain cycles during the individual time trial of the 19th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Bonneval and Chartres, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Sky Procycling rider Bradley Wiggins of Britain kisses his leader's yellow jersey on the podium after the individual time trial of the 19th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Bonneval and Chartres, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sky Procycling rider Bradley Wiggins of Britain wears the leader's yellow jersey on the podium after the individual time trial of the 19th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Bonneval and Chartres, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

CHARTRES Only a few years ago, the chances of a Briton winning the Tour de France looked as remote as seeing a French team win the cricket World Cup.

Now after 99 editions of the race without a Briton in the top three, Bradley Wiggins is poised to win it with compatriot Chris Froome on course for second while world champion Mark Cavendish has logged his 22nd career stage victory in the race and is eyeing a fourth successive win on the Champs Elysees.

The trio ride for the predominantly British Team Sky which have quickly established themselves as the dominant force in cycling.

There have always been British riders but although history notes that a James Moore won the first road cycling race in 1868 in France, cycling was one of those rare sports Britain did not invent and spread around the world.

Part of the reason for the country's long wait for a Tour champion lies in the history of the sport -- while road races in bunches developed early in continental Europe, Britain tended to favour time trials and record attempts by a lone rider from one town to another.

As a result, the country produced brilliant time trial specialists like Chris Boardman, David Millar and even Wiggins rather than grand Tour riders.

SPRINT ACE

There were exceptions, naturally, like sprint ace Barry Hoban, who collected eight Tour stages between 1967 and 1975, or Scottish climber Robert Millar, the King of the Mountains in 1984 which was the year he finished fourth overall.

That was the best final standing by a Briton in the Tour, matched by Wiggins in 2009, until this year.

There was also Beryl Burton, who from the 1950s won over 90 domestic championships, seven world titles, and whose 12-hour time trial record exceeded the men's for two years.

Another explanation for such a late achievement might be the shock of Tom Simpson's death on the Ventoux in 1967, a trauma for the sport which has marked British cycling.

Wiggins has repeatedly cited Simpson as an inspiration while David Millar, when he won stage 12 on this Tour could not help noting that the victory was 45 years to the day after Simpson's death.

It took vision and a strong will to make it all change.

David Brailsford, the son of a mountain guide with a passion for French summits, started out as a professional rider in France in the 1980's but it quickly became clear he would not break through.

"I returned to Britain to study sports science and sports psychology at university," the Team Sky principal told Reuters.

"I knew I would never be a high-level rider but I liked the idea of becoming a coach. After my first degree I studied for an MBA (Master of Business Administration) in Sheffield."

Brailsford turned personal failure into a sensational collective success, climbing the ladder of British cycling to become performance director and lead the national team from the Athens Olympics in 2004.

TOUR AIM

The success was exceptional, with 14 medals in Beijing four years later but Brailsford always had it at the back of his mind to make it on the road.

When he announced the creation in 2009 of a professional road squad aiming at winning the Tour within five years, sceptics grinned.

This Tour and the domination of Team Sky throughout the race was a formidable answer to the doubters with four members of the British Olympic team for London winning stages.

A one-two finish for Wiggins and Froome would be the first time two compatriots and members of the same outfit topped the podium since the return of trade teams in 1969.

Wiggins's victory has been saluted by Olympic sprint champion Chris Hoy as "the greatest achievement by any British sports person ever".

More honours on the road at the Olympics next week, when Cavendish will try to bring Britain a first medal of the London Games, would be the icing on the cake.

"My great goal is to try and make road cycling a part of British culture," Brailsford told Reuters a year ago.

Mission accomplished.

"The velodromes and circuits of Britain are full of kids who want to be Wiggins or Cav, and their number will only increase this summer," said journalist William Fotheringham, a close friend of Wiggins and author of Roule Britannia, about British cyclists in the Tour.

"The other thing that will happen, I am certain, is the Tour will return to England, and soon."

Yorkshire is favourite to host the start of the Tour in 2016 when emerging riders such as sprinter Ben Swift or stage race specialist Jonathan Tiernan-Locke could take the limelight.

(Editing by Alison Wildey)