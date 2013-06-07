Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
PARIS Swiss Fabian Cancellara will not take part in this year's Tour de France so he can prepare for the world championships, the RadioShack-Leopard rider was quoted as saying on Friday.
"The Tour has given me beautiful things already, but now I have different targets. That new target is the world championships, this year in Florence," the four-times time trial world champion and 2008 Olympic time trial gold medallist was quoted as saying by Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad on their website (www.nieuwsblad.be).
"That's why, after the Tour de Suisse, I will not do the Tour, but the tours of Austria, Poland and Spain to prepare for the world championships."
Cancellara, 32, has won eight Tour de France stages and has enjoyed spells in the overall leader's yellow jersey.
The Tour de France starts on June 29 from Corsica while the world championships will be held in Florence, Italy, from September 22-29.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.