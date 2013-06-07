PARIS Swiss Fabian Cancellara will not take part in this year's Tour de France so he can prepare for the world championships, the RadioShack-Leopard rider was quoted as saying on Friday.

"The Tour has given me beautiful things already, but now I have different targets. That new target is the world championships, this year in Florence," the four-times time trial world champion and 2008 Olympic time trial gold medallist was quoted as saying by Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad on their website (www.nieuwsblad.be).

"That's why, after the Tour de Suisse, I will not do the Tour, but the tours of Austria, Poland and Spain to prepare for the world championships."

Cancellara, 32, has won eight Tour de France stages and has enjoyed spells in the overall leader's yellow jersey.

The Tour de France starts on June 29 from Corsica while the world championships will be held in Florence, Italy, from September 22-29.

