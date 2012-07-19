Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
PARIS World champion Mark Cavendish crashed towards the end of the 17th stage of the Tour de France after a flag waved by a spectator got wrapped around his handlebars on Thursday.
The incident happened some three kilometres from the finish but the Briton escaped with a swollen leg.
"He's sitting with me, he's fine," Team Sky sports director Sean Yates said by telephone.
Cavendish related the incident on his Twitter feed: "Thanks to the (expletive) who crashed me at 3km to go today by waving his flag so it wrapped round my handlebars. Bike's broke. Leg's swollen."
Cavendish is among the favourites for the London Olympic road race on July 28.
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria Russian biathletes sang the correct version of their national anthem without any musical accompaniment after the wrong version was played out at a medal ceremony on Saturday.