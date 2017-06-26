Planned Circuit of Wales suffers funding blow
LONDON The developers of a proposed circuit in South Wales with a contract to host a MotoGP race suffered a major blow on Tuesday when the Welsh government ruled out underwriting half of the costs.
Sprinter Mark Cavendish was named as one of the three Britons who will be racing for Team Dimension Data at the Tour de France next month, the South African-based team confirmed on Monday.
Cavendish, 32, only returned to full training six weeks ago and has raced just once since after three months out with glandular fever.
"If I am being totally honest, had this not been the Tour de France we may have collectively taken a different approach with regards to my inclusion," he said in a statement.
"But I feel that I owe it to myself, the team, our sponsors and most importantly to the Tour itself given its history and everything that it stands for -- as well as the emotional attachment I have for it -- to give it my best and to put everything I have into trying to help the team."
The sprinter known as the Manx Missile has recorded 30 Tour de France stage victories, four behind the record holder Eddy Merckx.
Cavendish will be joined by English duo Steve Cummings and Scott Thwaites, who will be making his debut on the Tour starting on July 1.
South African Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, who is set to make his third consecutive Tour start, will be joined by compatriot Jaco Venter.
Also selected are Bernhard Eisel (Austria), Mark Renshaw (Australia), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) and Serge Pauwels (Belgium).
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LONDON The developers of a proposed circuit in South Wales with a contract to host a MotoGP race suffered a major blow on Tuesday when the Welsh government ruled out underwriting half of the costs.
LOS ANGELES Serena Williams was completely taken aback by her pregnancy, taking six home tests before believing she was expecting her first child, the tennis superstar told Vanity Fair magazine.
ZURICH A much-awaited FIFA report on the race to host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups makes no suggestion that Russia or Qatar should lose the right to stage the tournaments, despite detailing numerous attempts to influence voting officials.