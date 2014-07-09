Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
YPRES Belgium - Two of the nine cobbled sectors on the fifth stage of the Tour de France were removed from the course on Wednesday due to rain, organisers said.
They identified sector five, a 1.4 km stretch from Orchies to Beuvry-la-Foret, and sector seven, a km of cobbles at Mons-en-Pevele, as those removed.
"It takes the total of cobbled sections down to 13 km," the statement added.
Italian Vincenzo Nibali leads the race with a two-second lead over the other main contenders.
Several riders and team managers had warned that because of rain making the cobbles slippery, the stage could be thrown into chaos. Rain has been forecast for the day along the 152.5-km stretch from Ypres to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Goodson)
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
January signing Morgan Schneiderlin believes fellow Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has the potential to become al all-time great for England.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be available for England when Gareth Southgate names his squad next week for a friendly with Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.