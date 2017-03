LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES France Spain's Alberto Contador pulled out of the Tour de France on Monday after suffering a heavy crash during the 10th stage.

Contador, winner of the tour in 2007 and 2009, got off his bike with less than 80 km left and stepped into his Tinkoff-Saxo team car.

