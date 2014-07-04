Tinkoff-Saxo team rider Alberto Contador of Spain arrives for the opening ceremony of the Tour de France cycling race in Leeds, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

LEEDS England By his own admission Alberto Contador was not in the same race as Chris Froome on last year's Tour de France, but the rejuvenated Spaniard will be gunning for the Briton's yellow jersey when the 2014 race begins on Saturday.

El Pistolero (gunslinger) still managed fourth in the general classification in 2013, but after scoring a psychological victory over the Briton in the recent Criterium du Dauphine he is relishing a fight all the way to Paris.

"I think the last time I arrived so well prepared for a Tour as this one was in 2009," the Tinkoff Saxo rider said at a news conference ahead of the Grand Depart in Leeds.

"It's true that later in that race (in 2009) I felt incredible and, well this year I don't know exactly the level I will be at compared to then.

"But this Tour, I arrive with lots of tranquility because I've had good results from early in the season and I think I'm in really good shape."

Contador played down the impact of not having his Czech team mate Roman Kreuziger looking after him in the peloton because of possible irregularities with his biological passport, saying Poland's Rafal Majka was an able deputy.

"We have a really powerful team in the mountains and regarding Rafa, he is a cyclist of enormous quality.

"He is a cyclist who was going to be in the team independently if Roman was there or not."

Reigning champion and favourite Froome has been plagued by a back injury and health issues this year and was well-beaten by Contador in the penultimate stage of the Dauphine.

"I think Froome is the one to beat because he has been the best for two years," Contador said.

'BETTER SHAPE'

"But I'm in better shape than last year, although I don't know if that will be enough to beat him. Whether (the Dauphine)affected his confidence I don't know. You'll have to ask him.

"The Dauphine gave me confidence though because I was able to resist every attack from Froome. I don't know if he was feeling that good but it was a great test for me and I gained a lot of confidence from that," added the twice Tour de France and twice Vuelta de Espana winner.

Froome will be the local hero around the hills and valleys of Yorkshire where the first two stages will be held this year, and on the third stage to London, but Contador is not expecting the Team Sky rider to try and make a jump until the mountains.

"The second stage and the cobbles on the fifth stage (in Ypres), I think there might be a few (time) differences there but this year the most important will be the mountains."

Despite his confidence, the second stage from York to Sheffield features some tough climbing, including the 'Cote de Jenkin Road' - a nasty 10.8 percent near the finish.

Other delights awaiting Contador and the rest of the 200-strong field are Cote de Blubberhouses and Holme Moss - hardly big Alpine passes, but enough to stretch the peloton.

Contador, who was stripped of his 2010 Tour triumph after breaking anti-doping rules, said he had only seen the 201-km Stage Two from York to Sheffield on video.

"I've seen a small video. I haven't seen it in real life," he said. "But I think it will be a really difficult stage because, even though it's the second one and people are supposed to be still fresh, it could disturb your rhythm.

"We need to be careful because the wind will be a factor too and there are many metres of slope for the second day. We will have to be focused at all times and I hope that my legs will respond well and we'll get a good result that day."

