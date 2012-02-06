Pakistan's Afridi retires from international cricket
Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, but said he wants to play in his country's domestic league for two more years.
PARIS Alberto Contador has been stripped of the 2010 Tour de France title, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday after banning the Spanish cyclist for two years for failing a dope test.
"Mr. Contador is disqualified from the Tour de France 2010 with all the resulting consequences including forfeiture of any medals, points and prize," CAS said in their reasons explaining their verdict.
Luxembourg's Andy Schleck, who finished second overall in 2010, is set to be handed the title, a decision that rests with the International Cycling Union (UCI).
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)
PARIS Monaco lose some of their best players every season but they keep attracting top youngsters like Bernardo Silva who they will be relying on when they visit Manchester City in their Champions League last 16, first leg clash on Tuesday.
Dustin Johnson took over from Jason Day as the number one player in world golf on Sunday following his victory at the PGA Tour's Genesis Open in Los Angeles and said it had been quite a journey to reach the peak of his sport.