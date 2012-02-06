PARIS Alberto Contador has been stripped of the 2010 Tour de France title, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday after banning the Spanish cyclist for two years for failing a dope test.

"Mr. Contador is disqualified from the Tour de France 2010 with all the resulting consequences including forfeiture of any medals, points and prize," CAS said in their reasons explaining their verdict.

Luxembourg's Andy Schleck, who finished second overall in 2010, is set to be handed the title, a decision that rests with the International Cycling Union (UCI).

