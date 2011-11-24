PARIS The 100th edition of the Tour de France in 2013 will start from Corsica, marking the first time the Mediterranean island has welcomed cycling's most prestigious stage race, organisers said on Thursday.

Corsica is the only metropolitan region of France never to have held a stage in the race.

More details would be announced at a news conference in the Corsican city of Ajaccio on December 6, a statement added.

Organisers ASO paved the way for the decision by staging their Criterium International in Corsica the last two years.

Next year's race starts on June 30 with the "Grand Depart" in Liege in Belgium.

