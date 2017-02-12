Konta through to semi-finals in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.
The Grand Depart of the 2018 Tour de France will be from the Pays de la Loire region, organisers announced on Sunday.
It will be a return to the race's roots as the first edition in 1903 was also hosted by the western region.
Since then the cities and towns of the Pays de la Loire have welcomed the Grand Depart nine times, most recently Passage du Gois in 2011.
Details of the route on the initial stages will be unveiled at a news conference on Feb. 28.
This year's Tour begins in the German city of Dusseldorf.
NEW YORK/BERLIN McDonald's Corp ended its 41-year-old sponsorship of the Olympic Games three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday, reflecting the U.S. fast-food giant's focus on its core business as well as rising Olympics sponsorship costs and declining TV ratings.
ROTORUA, New Zealand Wales loose forward Ross Moriarty has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand just hours after coach Warren Gatland called in four additional players with more to follow.