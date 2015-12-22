Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (R), the race leader's yellow jersey, cycles near the Arc de Triomphe during the 109.5-km (68 miles) final 21st stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Sevres to Paris Champs-Elysees, France, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LONDON The German city of Dusseldorf will host the Grand Depart of the 2017 Tour de France, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

The city council voted 40-39 in favour of applying last month after London withdrew for cost reasons.

It will be the first time for 30 years that Germany has hosted the Grand Depart, since West Berlin in 1987.

In 2016 it will be in La Manche in northern France.

