SAINT-GERVAIS-LES-BAINS, France Tom Dumoulin's hope of winning the Olympic time trial in Rio next month suffered a major blow on Friday when the Dutchman pulled out of the Tour de France with a lower wrist injury.

The Giant-Alpecin rider, one of the main favourites for the Aug. 10 Olympic event, fell off his bike with about 62km left in the 19th stage, and abandoned the race in tears a couple of kilometres further on.

"From first X-ray it seems that Tom Dumoulin has a fracture in his left radius," his team said on Twitter without elaborating.

Dumoulin won two stages in this year's Tour, a summit finish in Arcalis, Andorra, and the first time trial. He was second in Thursday's mountain time trial behind overall leader Chris Froome.

