Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
ARENBERG PORTE DU HAINAUT France Defending champion Chris Froome pulled out of the Tour de France on Wednesday after crashing during the fifth stage.
The Briton appeared to be in great pain after falling for the second time, some 70 km from the finish, and did not get back on his bike. He instead got into his Team Sky car and retired.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Alan Baldwin)
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
January signing Morgan Schneiderlin believes fellow Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has the potential to become al all-time great for England.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be available for England when Gareth Southgate names his squad next week for a friendly with Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.