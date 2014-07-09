Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain eats his lunch while cycling among the pack after crashing during the 163.5 km fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

ARENBERG PORTE DU HAINAUT France Defending champion Chris Froome pulled out of the Tour de France on Wednesday after crashing during the fifth stage.

The Briton appeared to be in great pain after falling for the second time, some 70 km from the finish, and did not get back on his bike. He instead got into his Team Sky car and retired.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Alan Baldwin)