LONDON Chris Froome will compete in next year's Tour de France despite initial concerns over the lack of time trials in the race, the Team Sky rider said on Tuesday.

The Briton, forced to withdraw from this year's event with hand and wrist fractures, originally said he would consider his options after it was announced the 2015 route is to include just 14km of individual time trials and five mountain top finishes.

However, the 2013 Tour winner has decided the race will once again be his top priority.

"Together with the team we've had to prioritise some events over others but the Tour will remain my main focus for 2015," the 29-year-old Froome told Sky's website.

"It's a climbers' Tour next year so I'm going to have to work extra hard in the mountains and spend less time on practising time trialling."

Kenyan-born Froome said the Tour would again be more important to him in 2015 than the Giro d'Italia or the Tour of Spain.

"The concept of doing all three Grand Tours in a season has got appeal but, having said that, I know how hard it is to do two Grand Tours while targeting the overall win," he added.

"At this point in my career I feel the Tour takes priority. There may come a time at some point down the line where other races may take preference but for 2015 it's the Tour."

The Tour de France runs from July 4-26.

