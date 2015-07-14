LA PIERRE St MARTIN, France Having left the opposition floundering after the first big climb of the Tour de France, Chris Froome now expects his rivals to get creative to prevent him from securing a second title.

The Briton crushed the other favourites to win the 10th stage and extend his lead over American Tejay van Garderen to two minutes 52 seconds with Colombian Nairo Quintana third, 3:09 off the pace.

Spain's Alberto Contador is further down the rankings in sixth, 4:04 behind, while defending champion Vincenzo Nibali is in free fall in 10th place, 6:57 off the pace.

"The race is far from over that's for sure," Froome told a news conference.

In 2013, the day after he had smashed his rivals in the first mountain stage of the Tour, Froome had come under furious attack early on a trek in the Pyrenees and found himself quickly isolated.

His fighting spirit and team Movistar's incapacity to drive the nail into the coffin saved the day for Froome.

"I'd like to think we're not going to see a repeat of that stage in 2013," he said.

Wednesday's 11th stage is the perfect place for his wounded rivals to hit back en masse as it features multiple ascents, including back-to-back climbs up the demanding col d'Aspin and col du Tourmalet.

Contador, who admitted on Tuesday he should rethink his strategy, has a reputation for attacking on every terrain and for seizing his opportunities, like he did in 2013, pushing Froome to the limit in tricky descents.

"It would not be the first time and I think we're fully expecting other teams are going to start taking the race on in other parts," Froome said.

"We saw in 2013 (Contador) took it on in the crosswinds, pushing the limits in the descents. I think we can expect all of the above."

Froome, however, is confident his team is strong enough to weather the storm.

"The guys showed in the team time trial how strong they are," he said.

On Tuesday, Sky produced a jaw-dropping performance, the pace set by Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte preventing a pure climber like Quintana from attacking in the steep parts of the 15.3 km of the ascent to La Pierre St Martin.

Sky, however, will not lose focus.

"I think we've learnt our lesson from the past, we're going to be on our guard," said Froome, who is aware he can still lose the race, having crashed out last year in the fifth stage.

"A mechanical, a puncture at the wrong point could be pretty damaging," he added.

