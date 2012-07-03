BOULOGNE SUR MER, France Team Sky's yellow helmets have been widely laughed at by the Tour de France peloton but to colour-blind boss Dave Brailsford they are a godsend.

In an innovation this year, the outfit leading the team classification must wear the helmets just like the individual race leader wears a yellow jersey.

However, some riders think the helmets are garish and Garmin's David Millar labelled fellow Briton Bradley Wiggins of Sky a "liquorice allsort" when he wore the yellow helmet and the green jersey as points leader on Sunday.

"Wait until one of them leads the team classification and they have to wear them, let's see how they look," Brailsford told reporters.

"I'm badly colour blind so I'm probably the happiest person in the world as for the first time ever I can see them."

The fluorescent helmets were especially useful on Tuesday's third stage when the dreary conditions on France's Channel coast had a typical British feel in the nearest point the Tour gets to Team Sky's UK homeland.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)