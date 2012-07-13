Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
ANNONAY, France Briton David Millar showed composure to claim his fourth Tour de France stage win when he prevailed in the 12th stage, a 226-km ride from St Jean de Maurienne on Friday.
Garmin-Sharp rider Millar outsprinted France's Jean-Christophe Peraud at the end of a long-range breakaway and lay on the ground, exhausted, after crossing the line. Egoi Martinez of Spain came home third.
Briton Bradley Wiggins had a safe day in the bunch and retained the overall leader's yellow jersey with an advantage of two minutes five seconds over compatriot and team mate Chris Froome.
Millar, who had won his previous Tour stage nine years ago, was among 12 riders breaking away early in the day with two first-category climbs on the menu.
The group was down to five men after the two climbs and Millar showed great composure in the finale.
"Once in a group of five, I knew I was the best sprinter," Millar, who came back after a two-year doping suspension from 2004-06, told reporters.
Saturday's 13th stage will take the peloton over 217 kilometres from St Paul Trois Chateaux to Cap d'Agde.
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.