ANNONAY, France Briton David Millar showed composure to claim his fourth Tour de France stage win when he prevailed in the 12th stage, a 226-km ride from St Jean de Maurienne on Friday.

Garmin-Sharp rider Millar outsprinted France's Jean-Christophe Peraud at the end of a long-range breakaway and lay on the ground, exhausted, after crossing the line. Egoi Martinez of Spain came home third.

Briton Bradley Wiggins had a safe day in the bunch and retained the overall leader's yellow jersey with an advantage of two minutes five seconds over compatriot and team mate Chris Froome.

Millar, who had won his previous Tour stage nine years ago, was among 12 riders breaking away early in the day with two first-category climbs on the menu.

The group was down to five men after the two climbs and Millar showed great composure in the finale.

"Once in a group of five, I knew I was the best sprinter," Millar, who came back after a two-year doping suspension from 2004-06, told reporters.

Saturday's 13th stage will take the peloton over 217 kilometres from St Paul Trois Chateaux to Cap d'Agde.

