PARIS The first stage of the 2014 Tour de France will be between Leeds and Harrogate when the English county of Yorkshire hosts the "Grand Depart", tour director Christian Prudhomme announced on Thursday.

The July 5 start will be followed by stage two between York and Sheffield, and then Cambridge to London on day three. The race then returns to mainland Europe.

Team Sky rider Bradley Wiggins became the first Briton to win the Tour last year, raising the profile of cycling's most famous race in his country.

It will be the fourth time the Tour has been to Britain after previous visits in 1974, 1994 and 2007.

(Editing by Justin Palmer and Amlan Chakraborty)