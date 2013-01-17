Tottenham on song are pretty much invincible, says Alli
Tottenham Hotspur are nearly invincible when they hit the top gear in the Premier League, midfielder Dele Alli has said.
PARIS The first stage of the 2014 Tour de France will be between Leeds and Harrogate when the English county of Yorkshire hosts the "Grand Depart", tour director Christian Prudhomme announced on Thursday.
The July 5 start will be followed by stage two between York and Sheffield, and then Cambridge to London on day three. The race then returns to mainland Europe.
Team Sky rider Bradley Wiggins became the first Briton to win the Tour last year, raising the profile of cycling's most famous race in his country.
It will be the fourth time the Tour has been to Britain after previous visits in 1974, 1994 and 2007.
(Editing by Justin Palmer and Amlan Chakraborty)
Tottenham Hotspur are nearly invincible when they hit the top gear in the Premier League, midfielder Dele Alli has said.
Southampton manager Claude Puel has asked his side to forget Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final loss to Manchester United and end their Premier League campaign on a positive note.
BENGALURU Fast bowler Mitchell Starc remains Australia's most potent weapon with the ball despite their spinners stealing the show in the series opener against India, team mate Mitchell Marsh said on Thursday.