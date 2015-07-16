An official stands at the door of the anti-doping medical testing facility near the finish line of the 195-km (121.16 miles) 12th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Lannemezan to Plateau De Beille in the French Pyrenees mountains, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain waits for the start of the 195-km (121.2 miles) 12th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Lannemezan to Plateau de Beille in the French Pyrenees mountains, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (L), race leader's yellow jersey, and Movistar rider Nairo Quintana of Colombia (C) ride in the 195-km (121.16 miles) 12th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Lannemezan to Plateau de Beille, in the French Pyrenees mountains, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Katusha rider Joaquim Rodriguez of Spain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 195-km (121.16 miles) 12th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Lannemezan to Plateau de Beille in the French Pyrenees mountains, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, race leader's yellow jersey, reacts on the podium of the 195-km (121.16 miles) 12th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Lannemezan to Plateau de Beille, in the French Pyrenees mountains, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Katusha rider Joaquim Rodriguez of Spain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 195-km (121.16 miles) 12th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Lannemezan to Plateau de Beille, in the French Pyrenees mountains, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PLATEAU DE BEILLE, France Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez won the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a gruelling trek in the Pyrenees as Chris Froome retained the overall lead after holding off his rivals on the final climb on Thursday.

Rodriguez, who like many top names saw his hopes of winning the Tour evaporate after cracking in the first mountain stages, dropped his breakaway companions one by one and snatched a solo victory on the Plateau de Beille, a 15.8-km ascent at an average gradient of 7.9 percent.

It brought the diminutive climber, third in the 2013 Tour, some consolation after he lost hope of overall victory in the first two Pyrenean stages.

"After two days in the Pyrenees the morale was quite low. After Tuesday's stage I realised I could not fight for the general classification so I would focus on winning stages,' said Rodriguez, who also won the third stage up the Mur de Huy in Belgium last week.

Dane Jakob Fuglsang was second, one minute 12 seconds behind and France's Romain Bardet took third place, 1:49 off the pace, ending their 195-km ride from Lannemezan in driving rain after riding through a hailstorm.

Briton Froome finished in the group of favourites 6:47 behind to retain his 2:52 overall lead over American Tejay van Garderen.

The Team Sky rider was attacked several times in the second part of the ascent to the Plateau de Beille, one of the most demanding climbs in France.

Spaniard Alberto Contador, Colombian Nairo Quintana and defending champion Vincenzo Nibali of Italy jumped away but were reined in either by Froome himself or his team mate Geraint Thomas.

Quintana remained third overall 3:09 behind Froome with his Movistar team mate Alejandro Valverde of Spain in fourth, 49 seconds further back.

Contador, attempting a rare Giro d'Italia/Tour de France double, lies sixth, 4:04 off the pace.

Froome produced a number of bursts to try and shake up his rivals but without the same devastating effect it had in the first mountain stage on Tuesday.

"After three days in the Pyrenees, and a finale like today’s we’re tired of course," Froome told reporters.

"My team mates are really to thank, my riding companions. Richie (Porte) is just amazing. Geraint (Thomas) is so strong, he helped at every stage of the race.

"He’s fifth overall and it means a lot. Of course we’ve still got the Alps and a few transition stages before the Alps. The big challenge is the Alps."

Friday's 13th stage is a transition ride between Muret and Rodez.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)