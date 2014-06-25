United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
PARIS Ji Cheng will be the first Chinese rider to take part in the Tour de France after he was picked by his Giant-Shimano team to ride the world's greatest bike race on Wednesday.
Ji, 26, was already the first Chinese rider to participate in a grand tour when he rode the Vuelta (Tour of Spain) in 2012.
The Tour de France starts from Leeds on July 5.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.