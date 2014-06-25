Argos-Shimano rider Ji Cheng of China (C) celebrates the triumph of his teammate John Degenkolb of Germany during the fifth stage of the Tour of Spain ''La Vuelta'' cycling race in Logrono August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

PARIS Ji Cheng will be the first Chinese rider to take part in the Tour de France after he was picked by his Giant-Shimano team to ride the world's greatest bike race on Wednesday.

Ji, 26, was already the first Chinese rider to participate in a grand tour when he rode the Vuelta (Tour of Spain) in 2012.

The Tour de France starts from Leeds on July 5.

