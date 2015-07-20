Team Sky rider Peter Kennaugh of Britain cycles during the 189.5-km (117.7 miles) 5th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Arras to Amiens, France, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON The British road race champion Peter Kennaugh has been forced to withdraw from the Tour de France, Team Sky said on Monday.

"We can confirm that Pete Kennaugh has sadly been forced to abandon," the team tweeted during the 16th stage, from Bourg-de-Peage to Gap, adding, "we'll have more details in our race report following stage 16".

The withdrawal, understood to be because of illness, is the latest blow for Team Sky, some of whose riders, including race leader Chris Froome, have been attacked verbally and physically on the road following speculation about doping.

Team principal Dave Brailsford said on Sunday that there should be greater security for the riders.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Mitch Phillips)