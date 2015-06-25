Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
PARIS German sprinter Marcel Kittel will not take part in the Tour de France after failing to fully recover from a virus, his Giant-Alpecin team said on Thursday.
"The team decided that Kittel's basic fitness is still not sufficient to compete in the Tour de France," the Dutch team said in a statement as they unveiled their nine-man squad for the July 4-26 race.
Kittel won four stages in last year's Tour, including the prestigious finale on the Champs Elysees in Paris.
Giant-Alpecin will be led by one-day classic specialist German John Degenkolb, who won two of the season's most prestigious races, Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix.
Kittel's absence also means the team could ride in support of French prospect Warren Barguil, who will be targeting a stage win in the mountains.
The 23-year-old Barguil, making his Tour de France debut, finished eighth in last year's Tour of Spain.
Britain's Johanna Konta recovered from the brink of defeat at the Miami Open on Wednesday to beat third seed Simona Halep in the quarter-final.