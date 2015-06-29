AMSTERDAM The Dutch government on Monday sought a court injunction to prevent police officers from blocking the route of the Tour de France to draw attention to a wage dispute.

The race starts in the Dutch university town of Utrecht on Saturday and will conclude in Paris after 21 days and 3,360 kilometres (2088 miles).

Last week the trade union for Dutch police officers said a convoy of police vehicles would block the 800 metre-long Erasmus Bridge across the Maas River in Rotterdam.

"We are going to a judge to try to stop the plan," said Dutch Justice Ministry spokesman Jean Fransman. "It's not only about safety, but also about misuse of authority."

Patrol officers have been targeting high-profile sporting events in their dispute over pay and conditions as they seek to negotiate a better collective labour agreement with the government.

Last month, a first division soccer match was cancelled after police said they could not guarantee its security.

