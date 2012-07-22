PARIS With the average age of a Tour de France winner at 28, Peter Sagan, Tejay van Garderen and Thibaut Pinot know they still have time to one day replace Bradley Wiggins at the top of the podium.

The 2012 race revealed the men who will probably rule cycling in years to come.

At 22, Slovakia's Sagan became the second youngest winner of the points classification green jersey since Walter Planckaert in 1966 and the youngest winner of a Tour stage since Lance Armstrong in 1993.

The former junior mountain bike world champion has already established himself as a major talent, having collected 38 victories in only two and a half years as a pro, but the Tour showed he is a more versatile rider.

With the exception of the prologue, he won the first Tour stage he ever rode, and added two more to his tally, equalling his feat at the last Spanish Vuelta.

But Sagan also proved at ease in short climbs and sometimes in the high mountain as well, pointing to his emergence as a real Tour contender in years to come.

To do so, he would probably need to draw inspiration from 32-year-old Wiggins and lose some weight but he himself made it clear the general classification was not an immediate priority.

"“I'm only at the start of my career," he told reporters. "I would first like to win some classics before thinking about the Tour," he added after drawing comparisons with Armstrong.

Many young Americans hope to take the baton over from the seven-times Tour champion but Van Garderen is probably the most advanced of all.

His fifth place in this Tour, two places ahead of his BMC team leader and 2011 Tour winner Cadel Evans, also marks him out as a serious future contender.

BEST CHANCE

Winner of the best under-25 rider's white jersey, the 23-year-old stayed with the very best in the mountains and also proved an efficient time trial racer -- the ideal profile for a Tour champion.

"“I'm doing better than I could ever imagine. I can say I'm happy with myself," he said.

Van Garderen battled it out for a long time for the white jersey with France's Thibaut Pinot, who emerged at 22 as the best climber from his country since seven-times King of the Mountains winner Richard Virenque.

France have not won the Tour since Bernard Hinault in 1985 and many see Pinot as the best chance for the home country in many years.

“"There's only one French rider with the potential to win the Tour in the future, and that's Thibaut Pinot," said Hinault's former team manager Cyrille Guimard, who also led Laurent Fignon to two Tour victories in 1983 and 1984.

The young Frenchman was the only rider to stay with the leading favourites in the high mountains and he finished 10th overall in a Tour he was at first not even meant to enter.

His team director thought him too young but Pinot has time to improve his time trial abilities and is expected to become a force to reckon with in future Tours.

