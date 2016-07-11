Katusha rider Joaquim Rodriguez of Spain arrives for a media event at the Umiya Budokan arts centre in Saitama, outside Tokyo October 23, 2015. The press event was held to promote Saturday's Tour de France Saitama Criterium cycling race. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

ANDORRA LA VELLA Joaquim Rodriguez will end his professional career at the end of the year, the Spanish rider said on Monday.

"2016 will be my last season as a professional rider. I still enjoy this sport so much but I'm 37 years old," Rodriguez, who finished three times at the top of the world rankings, told a news conference on the first rest day of the Tour de France.

The Katusha rider also has five grand tour podium finishes to his name - three on the Vuelta, one of the Giro d'Italia and one on the Tour de France.

After a solid opening block of racing, Rodriguez, nicknamed "Purito", is fifth overall in the Tour de France.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Williams)