Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
ANDORRA LA VELLA Joaquim Rodriguez will end his professional career at the end of the year, the Spanish rider said on Monday.
"2016 will be my last season as a professional rider. I still enjoy this sport so much but I'm 37 years old," Rodriguez, who finished three times at the top of the world rankings, told a news conference on the first rest day of the Tour de France.
The Katusha rider also has five grand tour podium finishes to his name - three on the Vuelta, one of the Giro d'Italia and one on the Tour de France.
After a solid opening block of racing, Rodriguez, nicknamed "Purito", is fifth overall in the Tour de France.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.