LEEDS England Green jersey hopeful Peter Sagan will have a grizzly bear watching his back in the Tour de France this year.

The Slovakian, expected to battle Britain's Mark Cavendish for the opening stage win in Harrogate on Saturday, and his eight Cannondale team mates have had their bikes custom-painted with animal motifs or super-heroes.

American Ted King, who will be one of Sagan's key domestiques over the 3,664km race, has had his green machine emblazoned with a grizzly.

Asked why in comical news conference, King said: "A grizzly is American, like myself; it's tall, like myself; and it loves salmon, which is definitely like myself.

"First of all, when they asked me what animal I wanted on my bike, I said a lobster as I'm from New England. But a lobster is something you eat, so that's not cool."

The nine-man Italian-based team has been picked to help Sagan to fight for the green jersey, known as the sprinters' jersey, on the flatter stages.

Regardless of their success in the standings, however, the team's riders will certainly stand out in the peloton.

"At the team presentation the guys in the other teams were ogling our bikes - it's pretty cool," King said.

Sagan, who won 22 races in 2013 and the Tour's green jersey for a second consecutive year, has gone for the super-hero look on his bike, with the frame sporting the Marvel comics character Wolverine.

"A super-hero can do anything, and Wolverine is special because he can regenerate," Sagan said. "We will see how it helps me."

