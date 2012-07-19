Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
PEYRAGUDES, France Swiss BMC rider Michael Schar was run over by the doctor's car and sustained cuts and bruises during the 17th stage of the Tour de France cycle race on Thursday, his team said.
The incident occurred on the ascent to the Port de Bales 110 kms into the stage, Tour organisers said in a statement.
"Schar has minor cuts on his right knee and an elbow injury that will need further evaluation," team doctor Max Testa was quoted as saying in a BMC statement.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria Russian biathletes sang the correct version of their national anthem without any musical accompaniment after the wrong version was played out at a medal ceremony on Saturday.