In-form Pliskova wins second title of the year in Qatar
Karolina Pliskova stormed to her second WTA title of the year, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday.
Luxembourg's Andy Schleck is pulling out of the Tour de France due to injury, local media reported on Wednesday.
Luxembourg media reported that Schleck, who was handed the 2010 Tour de France title after original winner Alberto Contador failed a drugs test, had suffered a sacral fracture in his lower spine.
Schleck, who was second overall in last year's race, has endured a mediocre season and retired from last week's Criterium du Dauphine after crashing in the individual time trial stage.
The 27-year-old is scheduled to hold a news conference in Luxembourg at 2 p.m British time on Wednesday.
The Tour de France starts on June 30 in Liege, Belgium.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Sam Baldock's double against Barnsley sent Brighton and Hove Albion back to the top of the Championship on Saturday.
BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich needed a last-gasp goal from striker Robert Lewandowski to rescue a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin on Saturday and increase their advantage at the top to eight points.