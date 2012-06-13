Radioshack team rider Andy Schleck of Luxembourg climbs a hill during the 196 km Brabantse Pijl/Fleche Brabanconne cycling race in Overijse, near Brussels April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Luxembourg's Andy Schleck is pulling out of the Tour de France due to injury, local media reported on Wednesday.

Luxembourg media reported that Schleck, who was handed the 2010 Tour de France title after original winner Alberto Contador failed a drugs test, had suffered a sacral fracture in his lower spine.

Schleck, who was second overall in last year's race, has endured a mediocre season and retired from last week's Criterium du Dauphine after crashing in the individual time trial stage.

The 27-year-old is scheduled to hold a news conference in Luxembourg at 2 p.m British time on Wednesday.

The Tour de France starts on June 30 in Liege, Belgium.

