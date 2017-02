BOULOGNE SUR MER, France Belarussian Kanstantsin Siutsou was the first rider forced out of this year's Tour de France when he crashed 50-km from the end of the 197-km third stage on Tuesday.

The Team Sky rider, 29, was involved in a pile-up at the back of a bunch of riders and was unable to make it back on his bike.

Siutsou's withdrawal is a blow for team mate and race favourite Bradley Wiggins as he bids to become the first Briton to win cycling's showcase event.

