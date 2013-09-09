SALLENT DE GALLEGO, Spain Italian Vincenzo Nibali retained his Tour of Spain lead on Monday despite suffering on the final climb as France's Warren Barguil won stage 16, the race's third and final Pyrenean summit finish at Sallent de Gallego.

Barguil outdueled Colombian co-breakaway Rigoberto Uran to take his second stage win of the 2013 Vuelta.

As the race reaches its second rest day Nibali still leads overall, but American Chris Horner attacked late on to regain around 20 seconds but remains in second with Spain's Alejandro Valverde in third.

(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Editing by Justin Palmer)