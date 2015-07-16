PLATEAU DE BEILLE, France Dutch rider Lars Boom could well have earned himself the nickname 'Sonic' after recording the highest speed so far at this year's Tour de France.

The Astana man clocked 109.08 kilometres per hour during the third stage last week, according to official data released on Thursday.

The average speed in this year's Tour in the first 11 stages was 42.46 kph.

Boom may yet be overtaken, as riders often reach speeds much higher than 100 kph on the descents, on tubulars under 30mm width.

He will not have the chance to better his speed, though, having abandoned the Tour ahead of the first mountain stage after suffering a fever and aching body.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ossian Shine)